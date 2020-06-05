Ethiopia Sees Highest Daily Rise of COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa, June 5/2020( ENA) Ethiopia on Friday reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections, with 169 confirmed cases and one death record.



The country has struggled to contain the virus that causes the COVID-19 pandemic since its first cases reported in mid-March.

In its daily update on new infections, The Ministry of Health announced that the 169 are part of the 5,798 individuals analyzed over the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ethiopia, taking the tally to 1,805.

Among the confirmed cases, 168 of the confirmed cases are Ethiopian nationals while the other one is a citizen of the United States of America.

Of the 169 cases, 111 are males, 58 are females ranging between the age of one and 79 years.

The figure is the highest Ethiopia has reported for a single day since the outbreak of COVID-19 on March 13.

The Ministry also revealed that the virus had claimed the life of a 35 years woman over the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 19.

Moreover, the number of recoveries from COVID-19 increased to 262 after 12 more patients have recovered across the country.