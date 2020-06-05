Ethiopia Donates COVID-19 medical supplies to South Sudan

Addis Ababa, June 5/2020( ENA) Ethiopia donated 17,000 Kg of COVID-19 medical supplies to the Republic of South Sudan on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Ambassador Beatrice Khamisa Wani-Noah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan, received the Ethiopian delegation who dispatched the medical supplies at Juba International Airport.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Redwan Hussein and head of the delegation handed over the medical supplies to Ambassador Mayen Dut Wo, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan.

The Undersecretary has commended Ethiopia’s support at this juncture of the spread of the pandemic, adding that the donation would help enhance the existing relations of the two countries.

According to the latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Sudan has 994 cases of the COVID-19 with 10 deaths.