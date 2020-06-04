FM Gedu Confers with Algerian Ambassador to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, June 4/2020( ENA) Foreign Affairs Minister, Gedu Andargachew held talks with Salah Francis Elhamdi, Algerian Ambassador to Ethiopia today.



During the discussion, Gedu commended the long-standing relationship between the two countries and called on expanding it further.

They also discussed about ways of training Ethiopian diplomats in the higher education institutions of Algeria.

After being briefed about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Algerian ambassador expressed his hope for Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt to reach a mutually beneficial agreement through dialogue.