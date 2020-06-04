Enterprise Earns over 19 Billion Birr in 9 Months

Addis Ababa June 4/2020(ENA) Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise has earned 19.4 billion Birr over the past nine months of Ethiopian budget year.

Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise Director-General, Roba Megerssa said the enterprise obtained the revenue by transporting over 12 million tons of import and export cargos.

Over 1.85 billion Birr of this income is profit before tax during the stated period, he added.

According to the director-general, the recently launched new cross-border service that allowed it to use its ships to transport cargos to other parts of the world contributed to the performance.

Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise is able to transport 456,000 tons of cargos to other countries using the newly commissioned cross-border shipping service, it was learned.

Importing fertilizers, storing cargos in dry-ports, and distributing fertilizers to farmer unions are also the new services that it is undertaking to support the agricultural sector, Roba added.

The director-general stated that over 10 million quintals of fertilizers required for the upcoming agricultural season have been delivered to farmers across the country by the enterprise and 13 million quintals have reached the dry-ports.