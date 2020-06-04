Ethiopia Reports One Death, 150 New COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa, June 4/2020( ENA) Ethiopia has reported one more death and confirmed 150 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infected persons to 1,636.



According to the daily update of Ministry of Health, the new infected persons out of the 5,141 samples tested are 147 Ethiopians and 3 foreigners. It added that 94 of them are male and 56 female aged between 3 and 72 years.

Among the new confirmed cases, 123 were tested in the capital, 13 in Amhara, 2 in Oromia, 6 in Somali, 2 in Tigray, 1 in Afar, and 3 in Southern Nation, Nationalities and Peoples regional states.

The ministry disclosed that one Ethiopian passed away, making the total number of fatalities 18. The deceased was a 30-year-old male who had prior chronic illness and received intensive care treatment at Eka Kotebe Hospital.

Meanwhile, 4 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 250.

Currently, there are 1,366 patients in COVID-19 treatment centers. Of these, 16 are in critical condition.

Ethiopia has carried out 125,570 sample tests since the first COVID-19 case was reported last March.