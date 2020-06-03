Water Ministers Agree to Hold Frequent Meetings that Lead to Trilateral Negotiations

Addis Ababa June 3/2020(ENA) Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister, Seleshi Bekele and his Sudanese counterpart Yassir Abbas Mohammed have agreed to hold frequent bilateral meetings leading to the trilateral negotiations as soon as possible.

According to a press statement issued by Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy today, the two sides had a virtual meeting.

The parties reportedly discussed the way forward for the resumption of the trilateral negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The agenda of the meeting today was the procedural aspects of resuming the trilateral negotiations and the key concerns of each country.

In this regard, the two sides have agreed to hold frequent bilateral meetings leading to the trilateral negotiations as soon as possible, it was learned.

The parties have also exchanged views on key issues and concerns regarding the outstanding negotiations on the GERD.

It is to be recalled that Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia had agreed to recommence the tripartite negotiation after the dismal failure of the Washington negotiations.