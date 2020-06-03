Ethiopia Reports 3 Deaths, 142 New COVID-19 Cases

June 3/3012 (ENA) Ethiopia has confirmed 3 deaths and 142 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total number of infected persons to 1,486.

According to the daily update of Ministry of Health, all the infected persons out of the 4,120 samples tested are Ethiopians aged between7and 78 years.

The ministry stated that two of the total infected persons are foreigners, one Portuguese and the other Djiboutian.

Among the new cases, 126 are from Addis Ababa, 2 from Afar, 7 from Oromia, 6 from Amhara, and 1 from Somali regional states.

The ministry further disclosed that three Ethiopians have passed away. The deceased are a 71-year-old female from Addis Ababa, 46-year-old male from Oromia region and a 40-year-old male from Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s Regional State.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17.

The ministry also noted that COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly due to the presence of community transmission. The cases reported last week have shown over 300 percent increase when compared with the previous two months.

Meanwhile, 15 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of recoveries to 246.

The ministry said these laboratory samples were collected from high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of confirmed cases, health facilities, visitors and suspects at isolation centers.