Attorney General Vows to Speed up Probes into Alleged Rights Violations

Addis Ababa June 3/2020(ENA)The Federal Attorney General has pledged to speed up investigations of the recent rights violation allegation reported by the rights group amnesty international.



Ethiopia has rejected the allegation by the international rights group as being ‘biased’ report, which did not highlight and prove other sources.

Amnesty International reported alleged violations as having happened in two districts of the Amhara and Oromia Regional States and asked the Attorney General to respond within two weeks.

In her media briefing on Wednesday, Attorney General, Adanech Abebe said “Time limitation has been hindered us to properly investigate the truth on the ground and respond to the report.”

It will be inappropriate to react for the sake of response, she said adding “since the report has details, it will be crucial to respond with details.”

“Regarding to the ongoing investigation, we are working to finalize a soon as possible,” the Attorney General noted. An independent inquiry team has deployed to every Woredas to conduct investigations.

If the finding of the report is factual based on the result of the investigation team, all necessary measures will be taken in compliance with the law on those rights violators be it from the government side or from others, she affirmed.

Citing that everyone is equal before the law, Adanech said “No one is above the law including the government officials”. But, she said if the alleged report is refuted or exaggerated, Amnesty International has to accept the truth and correct its claim accordingly.

A rights group, Amnesty International in its recent report has accused Ethiopian security forces of continuing to commit human rights violations, including extrajudicial executions and torture.