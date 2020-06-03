Ethiopia Sets to Officially Commence Its Annual Tree Planting Campaign on Friday

Addis Ababa June 3/2020 (ENA) Despite COVID-19, Ethiopia is set to officially commence its annual grand tree planting campaign on this Friday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed today.

The nation is determined to plant 5 billion seedlings during this rainy season, Abiy said.

“On Friday June 5th, 2020 we are set to officially embark on our annual Green Legacy challenge. Last year, we each committed to the national call and met our set target. Despite COVID 19, we are determined to plant the intended 5 billion trees” Abiy wrote on his face-book page.

Prime Minister Abiy has also called on the nation to start planning on how each household should plant their print in a physically distanced manner.

In this regard the government has designed a strategy to ensure strict social distancing during the planting, it was indicated.

The annual tree planting campaign is part of the Green Legacy Initiative, initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that aims at planting 20 billion trees in the upcoming four years.

The Initiative aspires to covering million hectares of degraded lands aimed at enhancing the contribution of the nation’s forest resource to development.