Ethiopia Reports Two Deaths, 87 New COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa, June 2/2020( ENA) Ethiopia has confirmed two deaths and 87 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infected persons to 1,344.



According to the daily update of Ministry of Health, all the new infected persons out of the 3,932 samples tested are Ethiopians (59 male and 28 female) aged between 10 and 70 years.

The ministry stated that 28 of them had recent travel history and 18 direct contact with confirmed cases, while the other 41 have neither contacts nor travel history.

Among the new confirmed cases, 67 live in the capital, 7 in Amhara, 6 in Oromia, 4 in Somali, 2 in Tigray and 1 in Harari regional states.

The ministry further stated that two Ethiopians have passed away, making the total number of fatalities in the country 14. The deceased are a 30-year-old male and 56-year-old female, both residents of Addis Ababa.

Meanwhile, 14 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 231.

Currently there are 1,096 patients in COVID-19 treatment centers, of which 8 are in critical condition.

Ethiopia has carried out 116,309 sample tests since the first COVID-19 case was reported last March.