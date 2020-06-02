Chinese Companies, Dongguan Municipal Gov’t Donate over Half Million Masks

ENA June 2/2020 Chinese Dongguan Municipal Government and five other Chinese companies have donated 520,000 masks to Addis Ababa City Administration today.



The five companies that donated the masks along the municipal government are CCECC Ethiopia Construction Plc, Hua Jian International Light Industry City Plc, Transition Manufacturing Plc, Huawei Technologies Ethiopia Plc, and Tencent Foundation.

China’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tan Jian handed over the donation to Addis Ababa Deputy Mayor Takele Umma.

Ambassador Tan Jian said on the occasion that the donation will contribute to the fight against COVID-19 in the country, particularly in the capital city.

The Government of Ethiopia and Ethiopian Airlines stood together with China at the critical moment when china was fighting the virus, the ambassador noted, adding that “as Ethiopia is now facing the challenge of containing the spread of the virus, it is our turn to give our support.”

China will continue standing with Ethiopia in the fight against the pandemic, he pointed out.

Deputy Mayor Takele Umma lauded the generous support of Chinese business companies and Dongguan Municipal Government.

Since the outbreak of the virus, the people and Government of China have been with Ethiopia in its effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, he added.

Stressing the need for cooperation and solidarity to control the spread of the virus, Takele asked the continuation of such cooperation until the pandemic is contained and eliminated.