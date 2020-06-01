Joint Council of 76 political parties Rejects Pressure to Delay Construction of GERD

June 1/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council expressed today its firm rejection of any pressure orchestrated to delay the construction of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

During his press briefing today, Council Chairperson Mussa Adem said the joint council of Ethiopian political parties has unanimously decided to come to the defense of the long-cherished project.

The council which is a forum of 76 political parties reached the decision after a high-level conference held last week with the view to creating a national consensus on GERD, he added.

According to him, the council has pledged to donate 1.185 million Birr.

“The dam has united us and this spirit could be replicated in other areas that promote national interest,” he said.

Differences pertaining to the dam should be solved by the three countries, the chairperson stated, stressing that any political pressure to deter the construction of the dam is however not acceptable as the nation is striving to alleviate poverty by using its natural resources.

The council urged the government to finalize the dam according to the schedule and the council will stand by the government to withstand all problems.

Egypt has been using various mechanisms to deny Ethiopia’s right to use its natural resources, Mussa said, adding that the parties will play their utmost level to see the completion of the dam.

The tripartite negotiation that has been carried out between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt for several years should be continued without the involvement of third party, he further noted.

Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council, in collaboration with the Office of National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation, held the high-level conference last week.

Since the launching of construction of the dam, Ethiopians have contributed over 13.5 billion Birr for the hydropower dam whose construction has reached 73.7 percent.