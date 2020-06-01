FM Gedu Confers with his Spanish Counterpart

June 1/2020(ENA) Foreign Affairs Minister, Gedu Andargachew and his Spanish counterpart, Arancha González discussed about the fight against COVID-19 and issues of mutual concern on telephone today.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers exchanged views on ways of strengthening bilateral ties and agreed to intensify cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

During the discussions, Gedu thanked the Government of Spain for it’s support both through bilateral and under the European Union cooperation.

Gedu briefed his counterpart on the ongoing effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Ethiopia and expressed his sympathy for those who have lost their lives across the world due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, Foreign Affair Gedu elaborated about the negotiations with Egypt and Sudan on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the status of its construction.

Foreign Minister Arancha González expressed her government’s keenness to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Ethiopia.

Indicating that COVID-19 is a global issue with immense unknown mystery about its nature, González underscored the need for strong global cooperation to effectively fight the pandemic.

Spain recognizes what GERD mean for Ethiopia, she said, and called for the three riparian countries to narrow their differences regarding the matter.

The Spanish Foreign Minister urged the nations to work together on how the Nile River could bring about regional cooperation.