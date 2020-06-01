Ethiopia Among 7 Major Tourist Destination Countries in Post-COVID-19: Forbes

June 1/2020(ENA) Forbes has placed Ethiopia among the seven major prospective countries that will be tourist destinations in the post-COVID-19 world

Out of the 54 nations that make up Africa one could make the argument, it said, adding that “Ethiopia has the most fascinating historic background.”

Ethiopia was the second civilization on earth to adopt Christianity, Forbes stated, and noted “the only African nation to defeat a European power in battle and resist colonialism during the Scramble for Africa.”

The earliest human ancestors first came from the fertile land of Ethiopia, Forbes articulated.

“Visitors to this unique country will find a truly diverse scope of natural beauty– the western edges of Ethiopia are home to lush rainforest, which quickly gives way to the towering peaks of the Ethiopian Highlands as one ventures east,” it elaborated.

Mentioning that the rich history and spectacular natural sites do not propel this nation to stardom, and emphasized the national cuisine surely will- eating Enjera by hand is a cultural experience that everybody should take part in at least once in their life.

According to Forbes, Iran, Myanmar, Georgia, Philippines, Slovenia and Tunisia are the other six countries mentioned as major tourist destinations in a post-COVID-19 world.

As the global tourism industry struggles in the midst of this unprecedented downturn, many nations around the world are preparing for a boom in international visitors once travel is more feasible, Forbes stated.