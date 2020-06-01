Ethiopia Confirms 85 COVID-19 News Cases, Records One Death

June 1/2020 (EAN) Ministry of Health on Monday announced that 85 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ethiopia, taking the total tally to 1257.

In its daily update, the ministry said the 85 are part of the 2,926 individuals analysed over the last 24 hours.

Of the 85 confirmed cases, 51 are men, 51 are females.

All the infected individuals are Ethiopian nationals, aged between 1 month and 65 years.

The ministry stated that 19 had recent travel history and 18 had direct contacts with confirmed cases, while the other 48 have neither contacts nor travel history.

Of the total 85 new confirmed cases, 72 were tested in the capital Addis Ababa, 5 in Oromia, 4 in Tigray, 3 in Somali and one in Amhara Regional States.

The ministry also announced that one more person aged 30 years had lost his life bringing the number to 12

Meanwhile, 8 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 217.

The ministry further stated that there are 1026 patients in COVID-19 treatment centers and four patients are in severe condition.

Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Ethiopia last March, the country has carried out 112,377 sample tests.