Ethiopia Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths

ENA May 31/2020 Ethiopia reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 pandemic during a laboratory tests conducted over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 1, 172, Ministry of Health disclosed on Sunday.



The Ministry, in its daily update revealed that from the total of 2, 836 medical tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, 109 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Ministry, all of the infected persons are Ethiopian nationals out of which 99 are from the capital Addis Ababa while 2 are from Tigrai, 5 from Oromia, and 3 from Harari regional states.

The Ministry added that 61 of the new cases are male and 48 female aged between 5 and 70 years old.

It also indicated that 94 of the cases have neither travel history from abroad nor contacted with known confirmed cases.

The ministry further announced that three new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours taking the total number of death due to COVID-19 to 11.

Meanwhile, one more patient has recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 209, but 4 patients are in sever condition out of the total 950 active cases of COVID-19.

Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Ethiopia in March, the country has carried out 109,451 sample tests from its 29 COVID-19 laboratory testing centers with 32 labs at the moment.