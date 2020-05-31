Ethiopia Calls for Joint Investigation over Border Incident with Sudan

ENA My 31/2020 Ethiopia and Sudan should work together through existing military mechanisms to address and jointly investigate circumstances of the recent incident surrounding their border, Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged.

Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in its statement issued on Sunday referred with great dismay the incident of 28 May 2020 along the border area between Ethiopia and Sudan and expressed its deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of both countries.

“In the spirit of containing the situation on the ground and avoiding any further tension,” the Ministry urged that “the two countries should work together through existing military mechanisms to address and jointly investigate circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The Ministry expressed its strong belief that there is no honorable reason for the two countries to descend in to hostility and called for the need to continue the close collaboration between neighboring local and regional administrations to ensure peace and security in the border area.

“We are of the view that such incidents are best addressed through diplomatic discussion based on the cordial and friendly relation and peaceful coexistence between the two countries” the statement added.

The Ministry underscored the importance of further strengthening the cordial and friendly atmosphere that reflects the longstanding fraternal relations between the two countries based on good neighborliness and mutual understanding.