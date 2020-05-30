Nation Launches Mobile Applications to Control COVID-19

Addis Ababa, May 30/2020( ENA) Ethiopia has launched today two mobile applications dubbed “Debo” and “COVID-19 Ethiopia” that help to control coronavirus pandemic in the country.



Ethiopian Public Health Institute, in partnership with Ministry of Health and other stakeholders, unveiled the mobile applications.

According to the institute, the first mobile application tracks people and alerts them if they have been in close contact with someone infected with the virus.

The second application shares out uniform information among medical staff members following COVID-19 patients in same facility, it added.

Users can use the applications by downloading them from Google Play Store and the official website of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.