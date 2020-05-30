Deputy PM Calls for Speedy Completion of Works in Basins

Addis Ababa, May 30/2020( ENA) Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen called for speedy completion of the flood prevention activities underway around basins in order to curtail the worsening of COVID-19 pandemic.



At the Basins High Council 7th regular session that took place virtually, the deputy premier and chairman of the council said identifying potential flood vulnerable areas and taking protective measures quickly is necessary.

As the floods are expected to increase dramatically and cause negative impacts they could challenge the country’s battle against coronavirus, the deputy prime minister added.

“In order to curb the complex problems we could face, we need to develop public awareness and employ our full potential in this regard,” he stressed

Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister, Sileshi Bekele said on his part some preventive measures, including river diverting skills, flood prevention techniques, have been underway.

Besides, consolidated dam management and information gathering tools are being carried out, he added.

Finally, the council set direction that the pertinent bodies give priority and work jointly with regional states in the flood vulnerable areas by taking into consideration the magnatiude of COVID-19 pandemic.