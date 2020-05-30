Coronavirus Cases In Ethiopia Exceed 1,000 with 95 New Infections

Addis Ababa, May 30/2020( ENA) Ethiopia has recorded 95 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 1,063.



In its daily update, Ministry of Health disclosed that 95 out of the 5,034 samples tested over the past 24 hours tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry further stated that 30 of the patients have recent travel history and 4 direct contacts with confirmed cases, while 61 of the victims have neither contact nor any travel history.

Of the total 95 confirmed cases, 71 are male and 24 female aged between 15 and 80 years. All the infected persons, except one Indian, are Ethiopians.

Among the identified cases, 56 are from Addis Ababa, 3 from Tigray Region, 1 from Afar Region, 5 from Amhara Region, 22 from Oromia Region, 3 from Harar, 2 from Dire Dawa, and 3 from Somali Region.

Meanwhile, 11 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 208.

A total of 106, 615 samples have been tested in Ethiopia since the first case was reported last March.