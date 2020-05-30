Ethiopian Diaspora in Nordic Countries Raise over 673,000 SEK to Mitigate COVID-19

Addis Ababa, May 30/2020( ENA) The Ethiopian Diaspora in Nordic countries and partners of Ethiopia in the Nordic countries have raised a total of 673,011 Swedish Krona in cash and medical equipment to support the efforts underway to combat the spread of COVD-19.



According to a press release of the Ethiopian Embassy in Sweden, out of the total donation 561,410 Swedish Krona (SEK) is in cash and about 111,601 SEK worth medical equipment.

Ethiopian Diaspora, community associations, religious institutions, professional organizations and companies owned by the Ethiopian Diaspora based in the four Nordic countries (Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark) have highly contributed to this support, it added.

The statement further stated that “since the pandemic is getting worse in Ethiopia, we shall introduce new ways on resource mobilization in the second round to maximize the result.”

As the first round of the resource mobilization is approaching conclusion, the embassy called on those who have not contributed yet to do so to this noble purpose.

The current donation is a response to the call made by the Ethiopian government and the embassy in Sweden.