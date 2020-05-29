PM Directs COVID-19 Committee to Intensify Testing Capacity, Maintain Productivity

Addis Ababa, May 29/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed instructed the COVID-19 National Ministerial Committee today to further strengthen testing capacity nationally and ensure that productivity is maintained in key sectors while responding to the pandemic.



The COVID-19 National Ministerial Committee chaired by the premier met this morning to discuss and evaluate progress of activities related to the pandemic, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Health Minister Lia Taddese reported increase in number of positive cases, indicating community transmission with 67 percent of cases being in Addis Ababa.

Over 700 contact tracing groups have been disseminated nationally, while house-to-house symptom checks have continued.

The ICT sub-committee on its part reported the work being done for government entities to effectively utilize technology in lieu of in-person meetings as well as the progress on 75 government services that are now being provided online through 11 institutions.

Similarly, the other sub-committees reported on key milestones as well as challenges, particularly related to complacency in the community.

Concluding the meeting, Abiy gave direction for the further strengthening of testing capacities nationally and the need to ensure that productivity is maintained in key sectors while responding to the pandemic.