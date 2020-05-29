Coronavirus Cases Increase by 137 in 24 Hours

Addis Ababa, May 29/2020(ENA) Ethiopia has confirmed 137 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours.



According to the daily update of Ministry of Health, out of the 5,015 samples 137 tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total to 968.

All the infected persons are Ethiopians 86 male and 51 females, aged between 4 and 75 years.

The ministry stated that 20 had recent travel history and 8 direct contacts with confirmed cases, while the other 109 have neither contacts nor travel history.

Of the total 137 new confirmed cases, 109 were tested in Addis Ababa, 17 in Amhara, 8 in Oromia, 2 in Benishangul-Gumz and 1 in Afar regional states.

Since a 62 year-old infected man died today due to COVID-19 the total number of death in the country has reached 8.

Meanwhile, 6 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 197.

The ministry further stated that there are 761 patients in COVID-19 treatment centers and four patients are in severe condition.

Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Ethiopia last March, the country has carried out 101,581 sample tests.