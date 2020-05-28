More than 330 Ethiopians Repatriated from Lebanon

Addis Abeba, May 28/2020 (ENA) Some 333 COVID-19 vulnerable Ethiopians were repatriated from Lebanon today.

The repatriates were welcomed this afternoon by state ministers Tsion Teklu and Frealem Shibabaw as well as other officials.

Foreign Affairs State Minister, Tsion Teklu said on the occasion that this is the first round of repatriation of Ethiopians from Lebanon. Some 319 Ethiopians will be repatriated this Saturday.

The repatriated persons do not have work or residence permits as they were migrants that traveled to Lebanon illegally, it was learned.

A national task force has pre-quarantine, quarantine and post-quarantine committees will follow closely the condition of the repatriated persons till they join their families.

Peace State Minister Frealem Shibabaw said the repatriates will rejoin their families after it is confirmed that they are free COVID-19.