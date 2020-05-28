Private Sector Led Oil Agro-industrial Cluster Emerging in Gojjam

Addis Abeba,may28/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said a private sector led edible oil agro-industrial cluster is emerging in Bure Damot and Debre Makos of the Amhara Regional State.

Writing on his Facebook, the premier disclosed that the cluster, through backward and forward linkage, will increase farmers income, create jobs in related investments like poultry, diary and animal fattening to help meet domestic demand and ensure food safety.

Oilseeds are one of the principal sources of Ethiopia’s export earnings, and more than 3 million small-holders are involved in its production and distribution, he noted.

Yet the country is one of the largest importers of edible oil in the world market, where more than 95 percent of domestic demand is met through imports.

