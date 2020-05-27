President Sahelwork Talks with WFP Executive Director

ENA May 27/2020 President Sahlework Zewdie on Wednesday received Executive Director of World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley in the National Place.



On the occasion, two sides shared views on areas of activities being done to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the continent of Africa and beyond.

According to Office of the president, Sahlework appreciated WFP’s overall efforts and contribution for both Ethiopia and Africa as a whole.

Executive Director Beasley on his part elaborated the various activities being undertaken by WFP in Ethiopia, counting Ethiopia serving as an air hub for distributing COVID-19 supplies and equipment throughout Africa.

Earlier this morning, Basely also conferred with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew on ways of cooperation to curb the spread of COVID-19, avert the desert locust infestations, and the disaster of flooding in the Horn of Africa.