Ethiopia Records 30 More Coronavirus Cases, 14 Recoveries

Addis Ababa, May 27/2020(ENA) Ethiopia has registered 30 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 731.



During the daily update on Wednesday, Ministry of Health disclosed that 4,352 samples have tested over the past 24 hours. Thirty of them were tested positive for COVID-19.

All the confirmed new cases are Ethiopian nationals, 22 are males and 8 are females aged between 9-60 years.

The ministry further stated that 11 of the patients have a recent travel history and 5 have had direct contacts with confirmed cases, while the other 14 victims have neither contacts with confirmed cases nor any travel history.

Of the total 30 confirmed cases, 15 were tested in the capital Addis Ababa, 3 in Harar that have direct contacts with confirmed cases, 8 in Amhara and 2 in Tigray Regional States who have travel history and were under mandatory quarantines.

Similarly, one patient indentified in Oromia Regional State with no travel history or direct contacts with confirmed cases, while the other one is a long truck driver traveled back from abroad.

Meanwhile, 14 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 181.

The ministry stated that there are 542 patients in COVID-19 treatment centers and one patient in the intensive care unit.

The Ministry urged Ethiopians to continue adhering to the safety measures, including frequent hand washing, wearing masks in public, and keeping social distances.

The government has tested a total of 91, 616 samples since the first case was reported last March.