FM Gedu Confers with WFP Executive-Director

ENA May 27/2020 Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew has exchanged views on Wednesday with David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP).



The two sides have discussed on ways of cooperation to curb the spread of COVID-19, avert the desert locust infestations, and the disaster of flooding in the Horn of Africa.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they also exchanged views on the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Speak well of the support of WFP to Ethiopia, Gedu stressed that Ethiopia will further strengthen cooperation with the global food organization.

Gedu explain about the level of Coronavirus in Ethiopia and the measures being undertaken to halt the fast-spread of the pandemic.

He further expounded the risks and suffering posed by desert locust infestations and the series of flood calamities in Ethiopia and the entire Horn Region.

Indicating that the Horn of Africa needs additional support from the international community more than ever, and he urged WFP to further underpin its enduring support.

The Minister further briefed on the progress of GERD and the continuing discussions between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt.

He called on the international community to support the three countries to resolve their differences through dialogues and negotiations.

The Executive Director, David Beasley, on his part said WFP organization will maintain its partnership with Ethiopia.

He further appreciated Ethiopia’s efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic as well as reduce impact of locust and floods.

He added that international cooperation is very necessary to stop the impact of COVID-19 as the pandemic is a threat to the world.

Concerning GERD issues, he expressed his believe that the countries will resolve their differences through discussions and negotiations.