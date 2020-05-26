Ambassador Calls for Ethio-India Cooperation in Fight against COVID-19

Addis Ababa, May 26/2020( ENA) Ethiopia and India should keep up cooperating in the fight against COVID-19 as the situation requires global action, solidarity, and international cooperation more than ever, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to India said.

Participating in an online webinar meeting titled “Mapping Next Steps in India-Africa Partnership: Pandemic & Beyond” yesterday, Ambassador Tizita Mulugeta appreciated India’s medical equipment supplies support and urged the Government of India to continue extending multifaceted assistance to Ethiopia and Africa.

She further noted that Ethiopia has been taking a variety of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The establishment of National COVID-19 Preparation and Response Task Force, wide range of economic stimulus package to protect the most vulnerable section of the society and sectors that have been adversely affected by the pandemic are among the measures, the ambassador added.

Furthermore, Ambassador Tizita noted the decisive role played by Ethiopia on requesting G-20 for debt relief and provision of COVID-19 emergency financing package to cope with the health and economic emergency in view of combating and mitigating the negative impact of COVID-19 across the continent.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she also underscored Africa’s unyielding commitment to strengthen relations with India citing the success of the three previously held India-Africa Forums.

Finally, Ambassador Tizita requested the Exim Bank of India to grant debt relief and financial loan to the effort to mitigate the pandemic, and offered the available opportunities for Indian companies to participate in providing COVID-19 protection equipment and manufacturing essential medical supplies and extend their investment beyond COVID 19 in the areas of agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and information technology.