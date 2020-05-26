S. Korea to Provide 16,000 Tons of Rice to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, May 26/2020( ENA) South Korea pledged to provide 50,000 tons of rice to four countries including Ethiopia as part of its overseas food aid program, Yonhap News Agency reported today.

Accordingly, Seoul plans to deliver 16,000 tons to Ethiopia, 10,000 tons to Kenya, 5,000 tons to Uganda and 19,000 tons of rice to Yemen, through the World Food Program.

The report marked that the current support is the third round assistance to the countries and reminded that South Korea sent 100,000 tons of rice in 2018 and 2019.

The rice to be sent was all harvested in 2018 that the UN food agency will be in charge of maritime transportation and local distribution, the report added.

South Korea began the rice aid program following its 2018 accession to the Food Assistance Convention to promote global food security and provide humanitarian food assistance to developing countries.