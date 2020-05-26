Qatar Offers COVID-19 Medical Equipment to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, May 26/2020( ENA) Qatar has contributed nine tons of urgent medical supplies to support Ethiopia‘s effort in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ethiopian Embassy in Doha.

Qatar Airways loaded a shipment of nine tons of urgent medical supplies to support Ethiopia’s efforts to counter and contain the spread of the virus, the Embassy indicated.

The donation includes medical supplies such as personal protective equipment, and face masks among others.

Head of Mission of Ethiopian Embassy in Qatar, Samia Zekaria and Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development, Khalifa Bin Jassim Al-Kwari attended the shipment.

On the occasion, Ambassador Samia said the people and Government of Ethiopia values the assistance for it comes at a critical time when Ethiopia is battling with the virus.

The support shows the growing bilateral ties between Ethiopia and the State of Qatar, she added.