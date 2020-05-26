Ethiopia Records a New COVID-19 Death as Cases Rise to 701

Addis Ababa, May 26/2020( ENA) Ethiopia on Tuesday registered 46 new coronavirus positive cases, pushing the total tally in the country to 701.



The rising cases came as the Ministry of Health reported one new fatality, raising the death toll from COVID-19 to six.

Health Ministry disclosed that the 46 are part of the 3,410 individuals analysed over the last 24 hours.

Among the 46 confirmed cases 29 are males and 17 females aged between 12 and 79 years.

The ministry further announced that 45 patients are Ethiopian nationals while the other is an Israeli female.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 13 were identified in Addis Ababa, 15 in Amhara and 3 in Tigray Regional States, and the rest 11are in Somali Regional State, who were in mandatory quarantines. In addition, four others are trans-boundary truck drivers.

Among the identified case in Addis Ababa 4 of them had contacts with confirmed cases and one with recent travel history to abroad while 8 people have no travel history or contacts with confirmed cases.



The Ministry also revealed that one more person aged 32 years had lost her life bringing the number to 6.

On the other hand 8 people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 167.

Ministry of Health warned Ethiopians not to play down the pandemic even as cases hit over 700 marks in country.