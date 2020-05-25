Deputy PM Calls for Strengthening of Mitigation Measures against COVID-19

Addis Ababa, May 25/2020( ENA) Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen has called for the strengthening of preventive measures that take into account the fast spread of COVID-19.



According to the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, the National COVID-19 Ministerial Committee had visual discussion with the COVID-19 Task Force about the distribution and prevention of the virus across the country.

Chairing the meeting, Demeke said the anti-COVID-19 movement should be further consolidated as the virus has become a cause of concern because of its fast spread.

Pointing out the 70 percent infections in Addis Ababa alone, the COVID-19 Task Force on their part stated that Cornavirus is spreading at an alarming rate among the inhabitants of the capital city.

They further urged the public to be vigilant and heed to the advice of medical experts in fighting the virus as it would not be limited to Addis but reach out the outskirts and beyond.

Finally, the National COVID-19 Ministerial Committee overseeing the implementation of the state of emergency set direction that would enable to strengthen COVID-19 screening, implement measures proportionate to the magnitude of the problem by law enforcement bodies, and train youth volunteers to teach the public.