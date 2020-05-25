AU Commission Advocates Innovative Inward Looking Approach, Rejects Outward Approach

Addis Ababa, May 25/2020( ENA) African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has urged Africans to opt for an innovative inward looking approach rather than outward looking approach in order to realize the renaissance of their nations.



In a press statement issued in connection with the establishment of African Union, the chairperson said inward-looking and self-reliance approach will be a catalyst for the renaissance of African nations.

The COVID-19 pandemic brutally reminds a major issue that is the imperative need to put a stop to dependency on the exterior, he added.

According to Mahamat, this can be achieved through the twofold objectives of living on our own resources, and resolutely focusing on our industrialization process. Other entities with less resource than we have, were able to achieve this in record time.

The only way to contain COVID-19 and its disastrous effects is by ensuring food sufficiency, creating millions of jobs, and saving hundreds of millions of African citizens who are currently seriously exposed to pandemic and various other hazards, the chairperson stressed.

“We should redouble efforts, determination and perseverance in strictly implementing the pillars of the strategy. We should go beyond the present situation, by preparing for post-pandemic conditions in the world,” he noted.

The chairperson underscored that there is an urgent need for Africa to develop new forms of resilience. “In a world in which multilateralism is sorely tested, Africa must stop expecting solutions from others. Africa should no longer be satisfied with this role of never-ending reservoir for some, and dumping ground for others.”

He pointed out that there is an urgent need for Africa to chart its own course. Its food dependency and insecurity are unacceptable and intolerable, as is the state of its road, port, health and educational infrastructure.

“Africa’s land, forests, rich fauna, mines, energy potential, and maritime and inland waterways, hold the necessary resources to provide an adequate response to the needs of its peoples. We should, in full lucidity, boldly opt for an innovative approach that is inward-looking rather than outward-looking. Let us live on what we have, using what we have, in other words let us live within our means!” Mahamat underlined.

The chairperson said as we embark on this path, our leaders will be closer to our citizens, and our nations will become stronger. “In my opinion, this inward-looking and self-reliance approach, will be a catalyst for the renaissance of our nations. It is only when they are tested, that nations and states truly emerge. We are now at that point in history.”

He concluded that celebrating Africa Day by initiating intellectual, moral and political venture is noble manner for the genuine renaissance of the continent.