COVID-19 Patient Delivers Virus-free Baby

Addis Ababa, May 25/2020( ENA) A mother receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Eka Kotebe Hospital delivered a healthy a baby on Saturday May 23, 2020.



The child born from a mother in an isolation center after testing positive for COVID-19 tested negative for the virus, it was learned.

The probability of COVID-19 transmission from mother to child is significantly low, though sufficient studies have not yet been done on the issue.

The virus may, however, be transmitted through breastfeeding and physical contact with the mother, physicians said, adding that cautionary measures should thus be taken to protect the baby.

Pregnant mothers have to therefore take all preventive measures against the virus and have balanced diet as well as rest, among others, Ministry of Health said.