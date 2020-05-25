AU Calls on Africans to contribute Money to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Addis Ababa, May 25/2020( ENA)The African Union (AU) has called upon all Africans, people of African descent and friends of Africa to donate money to the AU Coronavirus Response Fund on African Day.



Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on 25 May 1963, which is currently known as the African Union.

On this day 57 years ago, the continental organization was established by its founding fathers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with the aim of encouraging political and economic integration among Member States, and to eradicate colonialism and neo-colonialism from the African continent.

Today, Africans mark the 57th Anniversary of the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) through fund raising to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus across the continent.

According to the press release, AU has created an African Union COVID-19 Response Fund with the aim of strengthening the continental response to COVID-19 and mitigates its socio economic and humanitarian impact on African populations.

The fund was established by African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on 26 March 2020.

“This Africa Day, 25 May, all Africans, people of African descent and friends of Africa are encouraged to “give a little” to the fund. A target of 1million USD has been set for the day,” reads the press release from AU.

Money raised under the Fund will be used to mitigate the social, economic and humanitarian impact of COVID-19 in all African countries, it was indicated.