Nation Confirms Record of New COVID-19 Positive Cases in a Day

ENA Addis Ababa, May 24/2020 Ethiopia has confirmed a record of 88 new COVID-19 positive cases within 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to its daily update, the Ministry of Health revealed that the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia has risen to 582.

The new cases are from 4,048 samples which were tested over the last 24 hours, it was indicated.

Among the confirmed cases, 51 of them are male and 37 arc female between the ages of 8 to 75.

Of the total confirmed positive cases 73 are from Addis Ababa, 8 from Tigray region, 4 from Oromia region, one from Harari region and two long truck drivers with travel history from abroad, it was learned.

Some 13 of the patients have travel history and 20 had direct contact with patients while 55 victims have neither contact with patients nor travel history.

Meanwhile, one patient has recovered from the virus raising the overall number of recoveries to 152.

Currently, there are 423 patients in the Covid-19 treatment centers across the country with no any patient in intensive care unit, it was indicated.

A total of 81,010 tests have been conducted to date, of which 582 were confirmed positive, 152 recovered and five died.