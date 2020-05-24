Ethiopian Muslims Celebrating Eid al-Fitr

ENA Addis Ababa, May 24/2020 Ethiopian Muslims are celebrating the 1441st Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan under restriction of mass salat due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Anwar Mosque Imam, Sheikh Taha Harun urged the Muslim community to think of the needy and give Zakat during the Eid al-Fitr or “Festival of Breaking the Fast”

He pointed out this year’s Eid al-Fitr is being celebrated without performing salat (Islamic prayer) generally performed in an open field or large hall.

The Eid festivity of this year is overshadowed by the outbreak of coronavirus, with many Muslims remaining under restrictions.

Sheikh Taha added that measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.