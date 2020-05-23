PM Abiy, Deputy PM Demeke Wish Muslims Happy Eid al-Fitr

Addis Ababa, May 23/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Deputy PM Demeke have wished Muslims a happy Eid al-Fitr.



In his video message, the premier said Ramadan is a holy month when Muslims learn fighting all temptations of the flesh through bold spiritual practices.

Noting that Muslims spent the month praying at home due to the pandemic, he said this year’s Ramadan is unforgettable as it has served as a spiritual weapon to fight COVID-19.

Abiy thanked religious leaders and the faithful in general for adhering to the precautions set to prevent the spread of Coronavirus during the month of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with strong social bonds by showing kindness and compassion to the needy ones, the premier said, further urging the faithful to support the needy.

In a related story, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said Muslims were widely engaged in helping and supporting one other during the month-long Ramadan.

Enhancing such kind of activities is important with caution in order to prevent COVID-19, he added.

According to him, strengthening preventative measures is crucial to minimize damages that could be caused by the pandemic.

The deputy prime minister called on the public to celebrate the holiday by taking maximum caution in order to prevent the transmission of the virus that is increasing steadily.