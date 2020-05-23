More Than 60 Persons Test Positive for COVID-19 in 24 Hrs

ENA May 23/2020 Ethiopia has registered 61 additional new cases of COVID-19 that bring the total nationwide confirmed cases to 494.



Out of 3,757 tests that were conducted over the past 24 hours, 61 tested positive for COVID-19, according to Ministry of Health.

All the confirmed new cases are Ethiopians, 43 male and 18 female aged between 15-70 years.

The ministry further disclosed that 11 of the patients have recent travel history and 5 have had direct contacts with confirmed cases, while the other 45 victims have neither contacts with confirmed cases nor any travel history.

Out of the total 61 confirmed cases, 48 are in the capital Addis Ababa, 7 in Somalia Regional State at Jijiga mandatory quarantine, 3 in Afar Regional State at Dubti mandatory quarantine, 2 in Oromia Regional State, and 1 in Amhara Regional State at Dessie mandatory quarantine.

Meanwhile, 23 patients have recovered from the virus, raising the overall number of recoveries to 151.

The ministry stated that there are 336 patients in COVID-19 treatment centers across the country, with no patient in intensive care unit.

Some 76, 962 samples have been tested in Ethiopia since the first case was reported on March 13, 2020.