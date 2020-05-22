Council of Ministers Passes Directives, Refers Proclamations to HPR

Addis Ababa, May 22/2020 (ENA)The Council of Ministers, in its 83rd regular session today, has passed various directives and referred proclamations to the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) for approval.



According to a press relaese of the Office of the Prime Minister, the council deliberated on the revised draft proclamation on developing geothermal and referred it the House of People’s Representatives for approval.

It also discussed the directive for the provision of better per diem to health services providers engaged directly in combating COVID-19 pandemic.

Recognizing the selfless and irreplaceable role played by the medical professionals who even put their family and own lives at risk, the Council decided the directive tabled by the Ministry of Health to go into effect.

In addition it deliberated on the draft bill for additional budget in 2012 Ethiopian fiscal year and the 2013-2017 Ethiopian fiscal years Macroeconomic Fiscal Framework and referred it to the House for approval.

Furthermore, the Council approved the draft directive that grants compensation to people displaced from their lands by the government.

Despite the proclamation issued for this purpose, a directive that puts in place a system which provides better economic and economic security did not exist.