Ethiopia Receives Medical Equipment Support from Tencent

Addis Ababa, May 22/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia has received COVID-19 protective equipment worth about 1.6 million U.S. dollars donated by Chinese internet giant Tencent Charity Foundation.



Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tan Jian handed over the medical equipment to Minister of Health, Dr. Lia Tadesse on Thursday including 100,000 testing kits and two million gloves.

During the handing ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tan Jian stressed China demands multilateral effort rather than unilateral in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the globe.

The ambassador added that the donation demonstrated the deep-rooted Ethio-China relation sealed in comprehensive strategic partnership.

“The cooperation between Ethiopia and China is comprehensive strategic partnership. Comprehensive means not only government to government [relation] but also people to people; because this is the very foundation of any good relations. It tells the strong pays of friendship that in addition to the government support and also it is people to people. So, I am happy that they are making the contribution to Ethiopia, basically testing kits and gloves,” the Ambassador explained.

Minister of Health, Dr. Lia Tadesse expressed her gratitude to Tencent for its important support on behalf of the people and Government of Ethiopia.

“The donation will help Ethiopia’s containment efforts through enhancing the testing capacity of the country as one of the pillar strategy to halt the spread of COVID-19,” the minister stated.