PM Abiy Wishes Syrian Refugees in Ethiopia Happy Eid

Addis Ababa, May 22/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited today Syrian refugees in Ethiopia to wish them a happy Eid ahead of the end of the Ramadan fasting period.



Abiy wrote on his Facebook that the refugees have made a home in Ethiopia after fleeing violent conflict and deserve to celebrate the end of Ramadan in dignity.

“As one of the largest refugee-hosting countries, Ethiopia is working to provide protection for those whose lives have been destabilized through war,” he added.

Ethiopia has a long-standing history of hosting refugees and the country maintains an open-door policy for refugee inflows and allows humanitarian access and protection to those seeking asylum on its territory.

According UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency report of 2020, Ethiopia is currently hosting more than 735,000 from 26 nations, the majority from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan.