PM Abiy, Sudanese Abdala Hamdok Confer on GERD Concerns

Addis Ababa, May 21/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed alongside his high-level delegation held virtual talks with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdala Hamdok earlier this afternoon.



The discussions focused on exploring amicable solutions related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) to resolve outstanding and misunderstood issues between the two parties.

Responding to concerns raised by the Sudanese side, clarity was provided on environmental issues, dam safety and data exchange facilitation, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Abiy also provided progress information on the issues raised and highlighted the role the will play in strengthening the economies of three countries concerned.

Agreement was made for technical level discussions to continue, led by the Ministers of Water Affairs of the countries.