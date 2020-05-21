Ethiopia, Morocco Ministers Discuss Ways of Strengthening Partnership in Energy

Addis Ababa, May 21/2020(ENA) Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Sileshi Bekele, and his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Rabbah held video conference on ways of strengthening the partnership of the two countries in the field of renewable energy.



According to Morocco World News, the ministers examined prospects for bilateral cooperation, especially in the field of renewable energies, where several opportunities exist for developing projects of mutual interest between the two countries.

The talks were also an opportunity for both parties to discuss ways to accelerate the implementation of the Coalition for Sustainable Energy Access to ensure sustainable energy access, it added.

Morocco and Ethiopia formed the Coalition during the United Nations Climate Action Summit held in September 2019 in New York City. The initiative seeks to ensure 100 percent access to energy in the least developed and other developing countries by 2030.

The Coalition also aims to promote knowledge transfer and the exchange of best practices to meet the vital needs of the world’s population, particularly those living in remote areas of the least developed countries (LDCs) by speeding up the deployment of renewable energy infrastructure.

The ministers focused mainly on the Coalition’s methodology to start performing its activities. They also reviewed aspects of the governance of the alliance, its organizational structure, budget, and deadlines in the short term for a successful start-up of the Coalition’s mission and implementation of its projects.

The two sides also suggested organizing upcoming meetings with the participation of Malawi, which is a global coordinator for the least developed countries. The upcoming meetings with Malawi will discuss ways of implementing the Coalition Secretariat and Advisory Board, with an aim to hold the first virtual meeting of the Advisory Board and prepare for the Coalition’s launch event in the first half of 2021, the paper reported.