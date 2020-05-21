COVID-19 Cases in Ethiopia Move toward 400

Addis Ababa, May 21/2020(ENA)Ministry of Health on Thursday has confirmed nine more new COVID-19 cases, as the nationwide tally rises to 398.



On its daily update on new infections, the ministry stated that the new positive cases were identified from 3,747 laboratory tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

Among the confirmed new cases, 8 are males and one female aged between 20-49 years, the ministry said. All patients are Ethiopian nationals.

The ministry further disclosed that 5 patients have a recent travel history and two people have had direct contacts with confirmed cases while the other two victims have neither contacts with confirmed cases nor any travel history.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 2 were identified in the capital Addis Ababa, 2 in each Amhara and Afar Regional States, and the rest two in Tigray and Somalia Regional States, who were in mandatory quarantines.

On the other hand a patient in Addis Ababa has recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 123 and there is no any patient in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Ethiopia so far has conducted 69,507 laboratory tests from its 26 laboratories across the nation.