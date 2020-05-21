Ethiopia, UK Reaffirm Solidarity to Curb COVID-19 Pandemic

ENA May 21/2020 Foreign Affairs Minister, Gedu Andargachew a held video-conference call with United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa, James Duddridge to discuss bilateral and regional issues between the two countries.



During the discussion held on Wednesday, Gedu briefed about Ethiopia’s stance on the GERD and reiterated the importance of returning back to the trilateral talks among Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt since dialogue is the only viable option to solve disputable issues.

The two sides have also exchanged views on the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and the wider support for African in response to the scourge, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Gedu took the occasion to extend Ethiopia’s solidarity with the UK in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and to offer condolences on the loss of life in the UK.

UK Minister Duddridge on his part reaffirmed that his country will continue to support Ethiopia’s and Africa’s effort in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also stressed that unresolved issues regarding the GERD should be solved through dialogue.