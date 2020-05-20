Book of Nobel Prize Awardee PM Abiy Made Available for Free Downloads, Listening

Addis Abeba May 20/2020( ENA) “Medemer”, a book by Nobel Peace Prize awardee and Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, is now available for free downloads and listening.

Medemer in audio book is available for free downloads and listening through the daily chapter readings on Fana Radio and Ethiopia Radio, it was learned.

His first book since he came to power in 2018, Medemer was printed in three Ethiopian languages.

The book titled ‘Medemer’ in Amharic and ‘Ida’amuu’ in Afaan Oromoo introduces the PM’s much touted concept of ‘synergy’.

In the book, the prime minister advocates for a fresh, Ethiopian-centric approach to the country’s politics, citing the past half-century when previous administrations applied unsuccessful ideologies and theories from outside of Ethiopia that failed, being alien to Ethiopian problems and realities.

The 280-page book articulates the economics, politics and foreign relations road map the country will follow. It was reported that the proceeds of the book will go to building schools in rural parts of Ethiopia.