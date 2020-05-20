Global Alliance for Rights of Ethiopians, Chinese Company Donate Medical Supplies

Addis Ababa, May 20/2020(ENA) Global Alliance for the Rights of Ethiopians (GARE) has donated 11.5 million birr worth medical supplies to help support Ethiopia fight COVID-19.



Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse received the donation from GARE Country Representative Amha Mekonnen today.

The donation made by GARE, an organization that has been assisting Ethiopians in crisis, includes gloves, masks, full body masks, and thermometers.

GARE Country Representative Amha Mekonnen said the alliance had raised over 800,000 USD from more than seven thousand diaspora residing in various parts of the world to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Ethiopia.

Out of the stated amount the organization alloted over 11 million birr for the purchase of medical supplies to support the efforts of the government in halting the pandemic, he added.

The aid is aimed to particularly protect medical professionals from getting exposed to the virus during their work, the representative said, adding that it is very difficult to contain the virus without protecting the safety of health workers.

Furthermore, Amha said the organization will contribute seven million birr to increase the 2,400 liters capacity production of sanitizer of the School of Pharmacy of the Addis Ababa University to about 50,000 liters a day.

Health Minister Lia Tadesse said on her part that GARE has held close consolations with the ministry to about how it could support the fight against the virus.

She stated that the support demonstrates the commitment of Ethiopians living abroad and foreigners of Ethiopian origin.

In related news, the Chinese construction company Hunan which is based in Ethiopia has donated masks worth half a million birr.