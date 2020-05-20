Asia-Pacific, Middle East Ambassadors Briefed on Dam

Addis Ababa, May 20/2020(ENA) Resident ambassadors of Asia-Pacific and Middle East were briefed today on the construction, filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).



Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew and Gedeon Assefa of Water, Irrigation and Energy Ministry explained to the ambassadors about the GERD being built on Nile River.

The aimed of the briefing was to provide information about the progress of the dam and the status of the discussions held between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The officials told the ambassadors that the dam being built with full support and finance of the Ethiopian people is reaching power generating stage, adding that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam benefits not only Ethiopia but also the region and the African continent at large.

They also noted that Ethiopia has been building the dam in a manner that does not cause significant harm on the downstream countries and in a spirit of cooperation and fairness.

Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt had many rounds of discussions that helped resolve differences since the launching of GERD and Ethiopia is committed to solving differences that arise in the future through discussions, the officials stressed.

Following the briefing, the ambassadors expressed their hope that disputes between the three countries would be resolved through discussions and negotiations based on international principle.

It is to be recalled that the two ministries also briefed Resident African ambassadors on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam yesterday.